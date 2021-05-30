Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.
