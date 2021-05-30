Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

