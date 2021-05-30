Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.