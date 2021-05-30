Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.
In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.