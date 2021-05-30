Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.