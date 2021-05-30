Universal Health Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

