Emercoin Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $11,078.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,485,446 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

