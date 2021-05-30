Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH opened at $15.77 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.