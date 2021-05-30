Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

