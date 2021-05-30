175,601 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.40 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,217,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,914,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,563,033 shares of company stock valued at $22,379,207 in the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

