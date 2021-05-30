Boston Partners Buys 139,432 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,432 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Orion Group by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.