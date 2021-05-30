Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stake Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,947 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.