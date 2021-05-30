Boston Partners Acquires 1,503 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $546,080. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

