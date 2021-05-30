Boston Partners Has $3.28 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 56.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 108.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.