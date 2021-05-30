GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.31

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded down 9% against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $117,294.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.00919158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.56 or 0.09114166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00089658 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,512,484 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

