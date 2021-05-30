Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Drops By 44.1%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CCHGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

