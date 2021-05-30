Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

TLTZY stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

