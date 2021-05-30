Short Interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Drops By 45.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the April 29th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE MNSO opened at $21.08 on Friday. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

