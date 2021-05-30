Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

NYSE:MPC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.