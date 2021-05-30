Boston Partners Sells 729,001 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 729,001 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

