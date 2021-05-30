Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

