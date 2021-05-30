Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,723 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 157.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

