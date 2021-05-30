Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,745 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $24.52 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

