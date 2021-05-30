Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,299 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 117.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

