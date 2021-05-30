Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

