Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $218.54 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

