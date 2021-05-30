BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE REZI opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

