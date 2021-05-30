Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

GOOS opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

