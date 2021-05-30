Mariner LLC Sells 12,327 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

