Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.