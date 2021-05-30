Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,364,553 shares of company stock valued at $23,562,754. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

