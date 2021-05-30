D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 763 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $119.99 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

