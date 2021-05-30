W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $462.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.