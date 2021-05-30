Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

