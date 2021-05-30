SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SEIT stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.71. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 12-month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The company has a market capitalization of £785.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.