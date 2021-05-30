SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SEIT stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.71. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 12-month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The company has a market capitalization of £785.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile
