Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RY opened at $103.99 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $104.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

