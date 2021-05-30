CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

