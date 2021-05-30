PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of ISD opened at $16.18 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.