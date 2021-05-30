SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.53 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

