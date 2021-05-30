Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Stericycle worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Stericycle by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stericycle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

