Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

