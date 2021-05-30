CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Shares of CRVL opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. CorVel has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.01.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,127.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,467,841.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,582,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,208,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,724 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after acquiring an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

