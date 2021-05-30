Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

