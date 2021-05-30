Kathleen Mason Sells 460 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genesco alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of Genesco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $13,000.00.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $822.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Genesco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.