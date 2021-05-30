Insider Buying: Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Acquires 432 Shares of Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.08 per share, with a total value of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TMP opened at $81.15 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

