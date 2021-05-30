PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.63

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.63 and traded as high as $27.69. PLDT shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 41,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.27.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.5882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 637,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

