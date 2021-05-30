iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the April 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IFGL stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

