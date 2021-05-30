Swiss National Bank Acquires 26,100 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of NiSource worth $39,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

