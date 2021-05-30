YUSRA Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.70 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $10.70 million and $24,963.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,220,613 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

