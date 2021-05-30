Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 49.1% in May

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 29th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $568.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 650,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.