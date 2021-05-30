Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Rises By 47.9%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the April 29th total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $679.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.