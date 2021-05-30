Diversified Trust Co Sells 427 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Plexus were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Plexus stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,355 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.